Heize promotes ‘Save our Seahorses’ campaign

In the photos released by Dazed, Heize appealed to the public with her unique fashion sense, wearing vivid red thigh-high boots and matching red-tinted eye makeup.
Along with her thigh-high boots, she wore a mini white dress underneath a dark blue silk jacket.
|Dazed
|Dazed
In another photo, the singer appeared chic in a sleeveless blue dress, lined with yellow, matched with a white jacket.
It is said the jacket and dress she wore for the photo shoot is all part of Kolon Sport’s “Sea Horse Sea Love” collection.
The singer has been actively campaigning for saving seahorses that are on the verge of extinction through her albums and music video. Ten percent of all sales from the T-shirt collection will be donated to the Korea Marine Environment Management Corporation.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)