Police to question Korean Air heiress as suspect next Tuesday

BUSINESS

Police said Saturday that they will question a daughter of Korean Air's chairman as a suspect over allegations that she threw water at an ad agency's employee during a business meeting.



Cho Hyun-min, a 35-year-old Korean Air senior executive and younger daughter of the airline's chairman Cho Yang-ho, was booked and banned from overseas travel earlier this month. She will be questioned next Tuesday on charges of assault and obstruction of business, according to the police.



Police are expected to grill Cho regarding whether she threw water or a glass of water at the ad firm's manager.







Cho Hyun-min (Yonhap)

Cho is accused of yelling at the ad firm manager and of throwing water at his face during a meeting last month. She has denied the claim and insists she only pushed him.She is the younger sister of Hyun-ah, who gained global notoriety for the "nut rage" incident in 2014. She forced a plane back to the boarding gate at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport because she was upset with the way her nuts were served -- in an unopened bag instead of on a plate.The Korean Air chief recently offered a public apology and dismissed his two daughters from all of their corporate posts.Still, the chairman's actions did not mitigate public outrage as fresh allegations have surfaced over physical and verbal violence by his wife, Lee Myung-hee. (Yonhap)