Moon, Trump discuss North Korea

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on Saturday, Cheong Wa Dae said.



Seoul’s presidential office did not elaborate on the conversation, which lasted from 9:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Korea time).





A file photograph from Feb. 15 shows President Moon Jae-in having a telephone conversation. Cheong Wa Dae