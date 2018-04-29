Moon, Trump discuss North Korea

President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on Saturday, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Seoul’s presidential office did not elaborate on the conversation, which lasted from 9:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Korea time).
|A file photograph from Feb. 15 shows President Moon Jae-in having a telephone conversation. Cheong Wa Dae
Trump, however, hinted that the conversation was about North Korea.
Shortly after the telephone conversation, Trump commented that related developments were “going very well.”
“Just had a long and very good talk with President Moon of South Korea. Things are going very well, time and location of meeting with North Korea is being set. Also spoke to Prime Minister Abe of Japan to inform him of the ongoing negotiations,” Trump said in his Twitter message.
Moon’s conversation with Trump follows on the heels of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The inter-Korean summit was held on Friday, and the two sides issued the Panmunjeom Declaration outlining the two sides’ intentions for ending hostilities and for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)