Chinese military plane briefly enters S. Korea‘s air defense zone

NATIONAL

A Chinese military plane entered South Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) without prior notification Saturday, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.



The aircraft, believed to be a reconnaissance plane, entered the air defense zone in the northwest in the morning and stayed for about four hours.



"At 10:44 a.m., one Chinese military plane entered the KADIZ from northwest of Ieo Island," the JCS said in a statement, referring to the submerged rock south of Jeju Island.



It then changed direction near the southeastern port city of Pohang toward the eastern island of Ulleung before steering south and exiting the KADIZ on its entry route at 2:33 p.m., the JCS said.



The South Korean Air Force sent some fighter jets, including F-15K aircraft, to monitor the Chinese plane.



Through a direct communication line with Beijing, Seoul made a call for an end to any act that would escalate tensions and lead to accidental clashes, the JCS said.



The Chinese side is said to have claimed that it conducted "normal" flight training in international airspace within the confines of international law.



In February, a Chinese warplane also entered the KADIZ without any notification. (Yonhap)