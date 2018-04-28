U.N. chief lauds ‘truly historic’ inter-Korean summit

NATIONAL

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Yonhap)

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised the inter-Korean summit Friday as a “truly historic” meeting that will hopefully lead to peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.Guterres “applauds today‘s truly historic Summit between the leaders of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Republic of Korea,” his spokesman said in a statement.“Many around the world were moved by the powerful imagery of the two leaders coming together to advance harmony and peace on the Korean Peninsula.”The U.N. chief acknowledged the efforts of South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying he “salutes the courage and leadership that resulted in the important commitments and agreed actions outlined” in their joint declaration.Guterres “counts on the parties to build on their first meeting and swiftly implement all agreed actions to further inter-Korean trust-building and reconciliation; sincere dialogue; and progress towards sustainable peace and verifiable denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula,” the statement said.“He looks forward to these gains being consolidated and advanced at the Summit between the leaders of the United States and the DPRK expected to take place in the near future.”The secretary-general also pleged his commitment and readiness to offer his assistance in the process. (Yonhap)