Around the Hotels

LIFE&STYLE

In early preparation for the summer, Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel presents variations of bingsu, a dessert made of shaved ice, milk and various toppings.Two seasonal fruits -- mango and coconut -- are separately used as main topping ingredients. Both menus provide the signature lamington cake and traditional red bean paste made by the hotel chef.Bingsu can be ordered at the hotel’s Lobby Lounge.Bar, Feast and Fit Cafe until the end of August. Mango and coconut bingsu cost 33,000 won and 26,000 won, respectively.For more inquires, call Lobby Lounge.Bar at (02) 2211-1740, Feast at (02) 2211-1710, or Fit Cafe at (02) 2211-1790.For a luxurious barbecue night in the city center, JW Mariott Dongdaemun Square Seoul presents Grillin’ & Chillin’ promotion. The promotion will be held at The Lounge’s terrace garden, recognized for its scenic night view of the city.The barbecue platter, including lobster, beef, chicken, lamb and shrimp, is offered to diners, with prices starting from 25,000 won. Sparkling wine, sangria, champagne, draft beer are presented under the price of 10,000 won.The promotion will be held every day from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information or reservation, call The Lounge at (02) 2276-3336.Conrad Seoul’s buffet restaurant Zest will dish out a buffet for the Children’s Day on Friday and the following day.The menu is a mix of Western and Asian cuisines, showcasing small portions for young diners, including mini-burgers, mini-pizzas and mini-gimbap. Special desserts, a puzzle dessert and mini-fridge filled with sweets, will be prepared for kids.Various children-friendly activities for entertainment are planned for the special day. Family guests can entertain themselves with face-painting or a character cotton candy event.Buffet prices start at 92,000 won for adults and 46,000 won for children. For reservations or inquiries, call Zest at (02) 6137-7100.Park Hyatt Seoul’s Italian restaurant Cornerstone offers to deliver picnic sets for guests who opt for an urban picnic from May to June.The basic picnic set presents salads and sandwiches prepared in an Italian manner. A sweet dessert and a drink is included in the price of 13,500 won.For those who desire a more luxurious picnic, champagne set is offered, including caviar and smoked salmon. Customers can chose between Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial, Louis Roederer Brut Premier and Dom Perignon. The price ranges between 299,000 won and 619,000 won, upon the chosen champagne.The picnic sets can be ordered through the Uber Eats app, providing delivery service around the Gangnam-gu area. For more inquires call Cornerstone at (02) 2016-1220.Courtyard Mariott Seoul Times Square Hotel’s all day dining restaurant MoMo Cafe presents TCY lobster burger, celebrating its opening after renovation. TCY is an abbreviation of Times Square Courtyard.The burger menu is a part of the cafe’s “Instagrammable promotion,” to offer dining experiences which could be popular on Instagram. A lobster is served whole, creating a picturesque table setting.The lobster burger is accompanied by avocado and French fries, and comes priced at 39,000 won. TCY lobster burger set, including cafe’s signature menu seafood tomato spaghetti with two draft beers, costs 69,000 won.