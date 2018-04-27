Parties hail Moon-Kim meeting, express hopes for peace, denuclearization

NATIONAL

Political parties on Friday welcomed the start of a historic summit between the leaders of South and North Korea, voicing hopes for steps toward peace on the peninsula and the North's denuclearization.



South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had their first encounter early Friday, marking the third summit of its kind in history and the first in 11 years.



The ruling Democratic Party said it expects "a big achievement" from the summit that will help bring peace on the Korean Peninsula.





(Yonhap)

"The agreements reached in the past two summits were never fully carried out," DP spokesman Park Beom-kye said. "Now that Friday's summit will be followed by a meeting between the leaders of North Korea and the United States, we anticipate a considerable outcome that ultimately leads to a peace settlement and sustainable growth between Seoul and Pyongyang."Minor opposition parties also expressed optimism while calling on the president to reach a concrete deal with Kim in terms of efforts toward denuclearization."The sole objective of the historic summit with the North is to make sure Chairman Kim Jong-un promises a complete denuclearization and to have his words in writing," Yoo Seung-min, co-head of the Bareunmirae Party, said in his party's supreme council meeting. "It is the only way to prevent war and bring peace."The Party for Democracy and Peace welcomed the summit and promised to lend support to any legislative procedure needed for the government's post-summit plans.The progressive Justice Party said, "it is our first day into the age of peace on the peninsula," stressing that the summit cannot be called a success unless it deals with Pyongyang's denuclearization."Our party hopes the two leaders will open doors for new peace by removing nuclear weapons."The main opposition and conservative Liberty Korea Party called the summit "a new turning point," but called for real progress toward an irreversible dismantlement of the North's nuclear programs."Instead of staging an emotional show, the summit must show substantive progress for the two Koreas toward a complete denuclearization of the North and a peaceful peninsula," LKP floor leader Kim Sung-tae told reporters. (Yonhap)