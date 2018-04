NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

TOKYO -- The Japanese government said Friday it expects the leaders of the two Koreas will have "serious" discussions on denuclearization shortly after President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un began their talks at the border.Tokyo also expects the summit to feature "positive" discussions to resolve the issues of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea, as well as the North's nuclear and missile programs, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a press briefing."I want to praise the South Korean government for its efforts that led to today's talks," the Japanese government spokesman said."I think there will be serious discussion between the two leaders in the summit meeting," he noted.(Yonhap)