[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

Thanos (Josh Brolin) wants collect all of the Infinity Stones to set what he believes is the perfect balance of the universe, by wiping out half of its population. It is up to The Avenger and their superhero allies to stop him in the deadliest showdown of all time.Mahavir Singh (Aamir Khan), an ex-wrestler, is forced to give up his dreams of winning gold for India in international wrestling due to lack of financial support. He resolves to train his future son to one-day represent India in his passion sport. But destiny had other plans.Four years have passed since the Sewol ferry sank on April 16, 2014, leaving 304 dead or missing. A documentary team tracks down and analyze records from the day of the sinking -- including the ship’s AIS record -- to come up with their own answer to why the ship went down.Legendary playboy Seok-geun (Lee Sung-min) introduces Bongsu (Shin Ha-kyun), who is married to his younger sister Mi-yeong (Song Ji-hyo) to a world of womanizing through social media dating. But things start to get complicated when Jenny (Lee El) enters the picture.