US hopeful Koreas' summit will lead to peace, prosperity on peninsula: White House

By Yonhap
  • Published : Apr 27, 2018 - 10:05
  • Updated : Apr 27, 2018 - 10:05
WASHINGTON -- The White House expressed hope Thursday that the two Koreas' summit will lead to peace and prosperity on the peninsula.

"On the occasion of Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-in's historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, we wish the Korean people well," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "We are hopeful that talks will achieve progress toward a future of peace and prosperity for the entire Korean Peninsula."

The United States also looks forward to continuing "robust discussions" with South Korea to prepare for a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kim and appreciates the allies' close coordination, the statement said.(Yonhap)

