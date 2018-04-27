US hopeful Koreas' summit will lead to peace, prosperity on peninsula: White House

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- The White House expressed hope Thursday that the two Koreas' summit will lead to peace and prosperity on the peninsula."On the occasion of Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-in's historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, we wish the Korean people well," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "We are hopeful that talks will achieve progress toward a future of peace and prosperity for the entire Korean Peninsula."The United States also looks forward to continuing "robust discussions" with South Korea to prepare for a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kim and appreciates the allies' close coordination, the statement said.(Yonhap)