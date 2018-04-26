Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Super Junior’s ‘Lo Siento’ debuts on Billboard’s Latin Chart

By Hong Dam-young
  • Published : Apr 26, 2018 - 14:24
  • Updated : Apr 26, 2018 - 14:24
K-pop act Super Junior’s recent Latin-inspired single “Lo Siento” debuted at No. 13 on Billboard’s Latin Digital Song Sales chart this week.

According to Billboard on Tuesday, Super Junior became the first K-pop act to enter the chart with the trilingual single, which incorporates Spanish, Korean and English and features Latin pop star Leslie Grace and DJ duo Play N Skillz. The song has also hit No. 2 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. 


(Billboard)

Billboard stated that the move could indicate a rising possibility of more Korean and Latin acts collaborating if it performs well on charts that reflect the tastes of both Latin and K-pop fans.

“Lo Siento” -- Spanish for “I’m Sorry” -- is the lead track off “Replay,” Super Junior’s repackaged album of last year’s “Play” album that was released in November last year in celebration of Super Junior’s 12th anniversary.

The band will kick off a four-nation tour in Latin America on Friday, starting in Buenos Aires. It will later head to Lima, Peru, and Santiago, Chile for shows on Sunday and Monday, respectively, and wrap up the tour in Mexico City in Mexico on May 4.

(lotus@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114