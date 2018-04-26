Kim Sa-rang injures leg in Italy, undergoes surgery

LIFE&STYLE

Kim Sa-rang (Herald DB)

Actress Kim Sa-rang underwent surgery after fracturing her right leg in Italy last week, her agency said Thursday.According to Leo International, the 40-year-old hurt her leg between April 18 and 19. She returned to Korea on Saturday and received surgery on Monday.An official from the agency declined to elaborate on how she got injured or how serious it was, but said it did not involve a traffic accident or her falling into a manhole.The official said that the actress was “very shocked and it was very painful for her,” adding that she is recovering.Kim debuted as an actress shortly after being crowned Miss Korea in 2000. She is best-known for her roles in TV dramas such as “Secret Garden, “A Love to Kill” and “This is My Love.”(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)