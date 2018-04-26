Pope Francis hopes for success of inter-Korean summit

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

GOYANG, Gyeonggi Province -- Pope Francis has prayed for peace on the Korean Peninsula, expressing his support to the upcoming inter-Korean summit, South Korea's presidential office said Thursday.The pope held a special session of prayer Wednesday (local time) at St. Peter's Square of the Vatican with thousands of Catholics as President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will hold a summit Friday at the border truce village of Panmunjom."The meeting will be an auspicious opportunity that leads to a journey for reconciliation and the restoration of fraternity," Pope Francis was quoted as saying by Cheong Wa Dae. "It will help guarantee peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the world."The pope expressed hope that Moon and Kim can serve as "craftsmen of peace" as they've embarked on the path toward peacemaking.Pope Francis sent a similar message on April 1 to mark Easter, expressing hope for peace on the peninsula."We implore fruits of dialogue for the Korean Peninsula, that the discussions under way may advance harmony and peace within the region," the pope was quoted as saying."May those who are directly responsible act with wisdom and discernment to promote the good of the Korean people and to build relationships of trust within the international community."(Yonhap)