Main press center opens for inter-Korean summit

NATIONAL

GOYANG, Gyeonggi Province -- A vast press center is ready to accommodate over a thousand media personnel from around the world who will cover a landmark summit between the leaders of the two Koreas on Friday, the organizing committee said.



The Main Press Center in the Korean International Exhibition Center is nearly equivalent to a football stadium in size, at about 10,000 square meters, and has over 1,000 seats in the main briefing room, the committee said.



It will run continuously from early Thursday until Saturday morning. The summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is due to take place Friday.





Pictured in this photo, taken on April 25, 2018, is the briefing room in the Main Press Center at KINTEX, north of Seoul, for the media personnel who will cover the inter-Korean summit slated for Friday. (Yonhap)

About 550 seats have been offered to local reporters, while 360 others have been given to foreign media, the committee said. There will be around 150 extra seats.Every media briefing regarding the summit will be provided with simultaneous interpretation in nine different languages, including English, Chinese, Spanish and Arabic.The committee has also set up a prayer room for Muslim journalists, in consideration of their religious and cultural needs. Facilities and tools to help the broadcasting of the summit have also been installed for TV networks, it added.A total of 2,850 media personnel from 460 outlets in 41 countries have formally signed up to join the international crew to cover the historic event, the committee said. (Yonhap)