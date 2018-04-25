City councilman booked for sexual harassment

NATIONAL

An Incheon city councilman has been booked for sexually harassing a female employee of a social welfare foundation.Incheon Nambu Police Station said Wednesday that it has booked the suspect without detention.The councilman is accused of putting his arm around her waist during a corporate dinner at a live cafe in Incheon on Feb. 13.Having no acquaintances with her, the suspect joined the foundation’s corporate dinner after his own corporate dinner as there was a friend of his in the group.The employee filed a complaint against the councilman at the Incheon District Prosecutors‘ Office, which ordered Incheon Nambu Police Station to launch an investigation.Police have sent the suspect back to the prosecutors’ office, reporting that he appears to have sexually harassed the employee, citing the statements of those who were present at the corporate dinner.The city councilman has reportedly denied the charge, saying “I haven’t done anything like that to her.”By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)