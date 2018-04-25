BTS to perform new track at Billboard Awards

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)

BTS’ first performance of a new track from its upcoming album will be at the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).The K-pop act will perform the song at the BBMAs, according to the band’s agency Big Hit Entertainment. The group has also been nominated for the top social artist award for the second consecutive year. It won the award last year, beating other well-known global artists.The track is part of BTS’ new full-length album “Love Yourself: Tear” set for release on May 18.The awards ceremony will be held in Las Vegas, California, on May 20 at 8 p.m. It will air live on network NBC.Meanwhile, fans of BTS claimed that they were ill-treated by staff at the band’s recent events in Japan. The band held fan events in Yokohama and Osaka this month. Some Korean fans at the scene said they were treated forcefully, while others claimed they were sexually harassed.Big Hit Entertainment responded to the complaints Tuesday with an announcement on the band’s official fan website. It promised to look into the matter and verify the facts of the cases.“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to the fans,” the announcement read. “We will continue to monitor and supervise maintenance for fans to comfortably view events.”By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)