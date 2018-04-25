S. Korea, US reaffirm joint efforts for successful summits with N. Korea

NATIONAL

South Korea and the United States will continue to work closely together to ensure the success of their leaders' separate summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Seoul's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday on the outcome of recent talks between the countries' top security advisers.



South Korean President Moon Jae-in is set to hold a bilateral summit with Kim on Friday.



Moon's top security adviser Chung Eui-yong and his US counterpart John Bolton agreed to push for a summit between Moon and the US president before Trump holds a separate meeting with the North Korean leader.





Moon Jae-in`s top press secretary Yoon Young-chan speaks to reporters during a press briefing held at Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The Chung-Bolton meeting was held in Washington on Tuesday (US time), according to Cheong Wa Dae."They agreed that President Moon and President Trump will hold a telephone conversation immediately after the South-North Korea summit and share the outcome of the summit," Moon's top press secretary Yoon Young-chan told a press briefing."The two have also agreed to push for a meeting between the two presidents before the US-North Korea summit," he added.Trump has said his meeting with Kim will likely take place in May or early June. (Yonhap)