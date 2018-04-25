US mulls Adm. Harris as new amb. to South Korea: reports

NATIONAL

The United States is considering picking Adm. Harry Harris, the commander of US forces in the Pacific, as top envoy to South Korea, media reports showed Wednesday.



Citing a high-ranking White House source, the Washington Post reported that Washington is mulling appointing Harris as the new ambassador to South Korea. He was nominated to become the next ambassador to Australia in February.







Adm. Harry Harris (AP)

The ambassadorial post in South Korea has been vacant since US President Donald Trump took office in January last year.The unusual long-haul vacancy has raised worries over a possible lack of policy coordination between the allies, which has gained urgency amid fast-changing security situations surrounding the Korean Peninsula.Earlier this year, the US withdrew Victor Cha, a North Korea expert, from consideration for the job amid allegations over his policy differences with the Trump administration on the North and other issues.South Korea and the US are currently planning to hold respective summits with North Korea. The leaders of the two Koreas are set to meet on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom on Friday.