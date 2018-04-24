Two Koreas decide not to hold additional high-level talks on summit preparation

NATIONAL

The two Koreas decided Tuesday not to hold additional bilateral high-level talks to prepare for the historic cross-border summit slated for later this week, a Seoul official said.



The official said that, should there be a need for additional consultations to prepare for the April 27 summit, the two sides could hold discussions when Pyongyang's advance team comes for a rehearsal at the summit venue in the border truce village of Panmunjom on Wednesday.





A North Korean village seen from Paju, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea (Yonhap)

On March 29, Seoul and Pyongyang held high-level talks and agreed to three agenda items: the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the establishment of peace on the peninsula and improvement of inter-Korean relations. They also agreed to hold additional high-level talks if necessary to flesh out the agenda.The two sides have held a series of working-level talks to fine-tune details on security and logistical issues. (Yonhap)