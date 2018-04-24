S. Korea's foreign ministry condemns deadly attack in Kabul

NATIONAL

South Korea's foreign ministry on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul that killed dozens of people.



The blast occurred at a voter registration center on Sunday (local time), reportedly leaving nearly 60 people dead and many others wounded. The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for it.





Family members and relatives attend the funeral of the victim of the deadly attack at a public cemetery near Kabul, Afghanistan on April 23, 2018. A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a voter registration center in Kabul, killing at least 57 and injuring dozens of others. The IS later claimed responsibility for the attack. (Xinhua-Dai He-Yonhap)

"(The Seoul government) strongly condemns the bomb terror at the voter registration center in Kabul and expresses deep condolences to the victims and the bereaved families," the ministry said in a statement."The government hopes that Afghanistan's general elections slated for the latter half of this year will be held transparently and will help contribute to the establishment of peace in Afghanistan," it added.The ministry also said that South Korea, in tandem with the international community, will actively participate in efforts for Afghanistan's stability and reconstruction. (Yonhap)