Abe hints at possibility of Tokyo-Pyongyang talks

The comments came in Abe’s telephone conversation with President Moon Jae-in, Cheong Wa Dae said.
“Success of the inter-Korean summit will only lead to the success of the US-North Korea summit that will follow but contribute to the normalization of relations between Japan and North Korea, and provide the opportunity to fundamentally solve issues between Japan and North Korea,” Moon was quoted as saying by Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom.
According to Kim, Moon then asked Abe whether he considers Japan-North Korea talks to be necessary, to which the Japanese leader hinted at the possibility.
|(Yonhap)
According to Kim, Abe said that successful inter-Korean and US-North Korea talks will lead to dialogue between Tokyo and Pyongyang.
“Successful inter-Korean and US-North Korea summits would mean nuclear and missile issues, and abduction issues being resolved,” Kim quoted Abe as saying.
“In that case, resolution of past issues between Japan and North Korea and normalization of relations could be achieved.”
During the 40 minute conversation that began at 4 p.m., Moon also said that a peace treaty between the two Koreas will require agreement of the US, and that he will cooperate with the US as well as Japan to create circumstances that will allow such a treaty.
Moon also said that he has raised the issue of abducted Japanese citizens with North Korea and that he will relay Abe’s position to Kim during his meeting on Friday.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)