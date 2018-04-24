Trump, Kim may agree to statement on peace and denuclearization at least: Victor Cha

NATIONAL

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may agree to a statement on peace and denuclearization at the minimum when they meet for a summit in the coming months, Victor Cha, a US academic and former White House official, said Tuesday."As we come close to the summit, everybody will realize that it's not in anybody's interest for the summit to fail, which is why I think at the minimum we will get a sort of a big statement about peace and a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula or things of that nature," Cha said during a press conference on the sidelines of the Asan Plenum conference hosted by the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.He projected that the summit would be followed by a negotiation process that would be led by Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo or John Bolton, the national security adviser. Cha served on the National Security Council of George W. Bush."But at the same time, I know that President Trump wants it to be a big event," and no world leader, not Russian President Vladimir Putin or Chinese President Xi Jinping, will get him more attention than Kim, Cha pointed out."The whole world will be watching the summit. So in that sense, the president also doesn't like failure," he said. "So at the minimum, they will have a very positive statement, but we will see if he tries to get more than that, something that we haven't seen before."He still raised the danger of such a positive Trump-Kim agreement getting stuck in the process of implementation, referring to the summit's unusual nature, in that it was not preceded by working-level negotiations."Usually summits are action-enforcing events. They are the last step ... that enforces negotiators to reach a conclusion and that's when a summit is the most effective, when they play that role," Cha said."But when there's very little preparatory work when the leaders meet, I think we will get some bold pronouncement about denuclearization and peace ... but then you are still stuck with negotiations," he said, adding, "Then the devil is in the details."Cha also alluded to the possibility that a failure of the summit could lead to a situation that is worse than before."There's a danger of doing the summit so quickly ... it's entirely possible that it could not go well at all in which case the only thing beyond the summit is a cliff and people get worried about what comes next," he warned.(Yonhap)