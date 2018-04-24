Lawmaker’s aide probed for suspected DUI

According to the police, the 39-year-old aide, surnamed Shin, was pulled over by cops conducting a roadside sobriety test near Bangbae Elementary School in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police said that Shin was heavily intoxicated and had a blood alcohol content of 0.116 percent, which is subject to license cancellation.
|Police officers conduct a roadside sobriety test. (Yonhap)
Shin reportedly denied the DUI charge and requested the police to take his blood sample for analysis instead.
Police said they plan to indict Shin for drinking and driving if the blood analysis results come out. They also plan to see whether the lawmaker knew about Shin’s alleged drunken condition at the time of taking the wheel.
The lawmaker may also be charged with aiding and abetting the DUI by handing over the car keys, despite being aware of the driver’s drunkenness, according to police.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)