Flight attendants on Jeju Air can now wear glasses, nail art

Jeju Air said it recently revised the rules for its cabin crew so that cabin members are allowed to wear eyeglasses and are required to carry an additional pair or contact lenses, in case the glasses get broken.
The rules also allow nail art of all colors and types, save large stones or crystal adornments, which may cause scratches.
|(Photo courtesy of Jeju Air-Yonhap)
“There are many flight attendants who go on long-distance flights wearing contact lenses, even with bloodshot eyes,” said an official from Jeju Air.
Although the previous rules had not stipulated that flight attendants cannot wear glasses, it has been common practice for crew members with low eyesight to wear contact lenses.
As for nails, flight attendants have usually worn simple manicures, if any, without additional adornments.
|(Photo courtesy of Jeju Air-Yonhap)
By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)