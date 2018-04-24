More female workers hired by restaurant businesses

BUSINESS

SEJONG -- A large number of female workers in South Korea worked at restaurants and food catering businesses in the second half of last year while the retail sector hired mostly male workers, a report said Tuesday.



A total of 1.35 million women were hired by various eateries in the last six months of 2017, slightly more than the 1.32 million female workers in the country's retail sector, according to the report by Statistics Korea.



Some 1.27 million were in the educational service business and 886,000 people were in the social welfare service sector.





(Yonhap)

For men, the retail sector employed 1.06 million male workers over the cited period, followed by the land transportation segment with 1.02 million and the expertized construction sector with 1 million.Out of all salaried workers, numbering 20.07 million, 30.8 percent were paid between 1 million won ($928) and 2 million won per month, while those making 4 million won or more accounted for 15.3 percent of the total.Some 27.9 percent of workers earned a salary of 2-3 million won, with those in the lowest wage bracket paid less than 1 million won per month, making up 10.9 percent of all wage workers in the country. (Yonhap)