Lee Sung-kyung to feature as detective in ‘Girl Cops’

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Apr 24, 2018 - 16:24
  • Updated : Apr 24, 2018 - 16:24
Lee Sung-kyung will take the role of a detective in the upcoming film “Girl Cops” (working title).

In the comedy-investigative film, Lee co-stars with veteran actress Ra Mi-ran. Taking on the roles of a rookie and a seasoned detective, respectively, the two demoted detectives find themselves accidentally caught up in a major case. 

Lee Sung-kyung (YG Entertainment)

Rookie director Jung Da-won is to lead the production. He won accolades for “Garak Market Revolution” in 2016, a comedic depiction of ordinary people.

The film will start shooting in July.

Lee, who debuted as a model, switched to acting in 2014, staring in the drama “It’s Okay,That’s Love.” She is to debut on the silver screen through film “Wrestler,” ready to hit local theaters on May 9.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

