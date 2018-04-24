Halsey to hold first concert in Korea

ENTERTAINMENT

Poster for Halsey‘s Seoul concert (AIM)

Halsey will visit Korea for the first time in August for a concert, local promoters said Tuesday.As part of the pop singer’s “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour,” Halsey will hold a concert at Yes 24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul at 8 p.m., Aug. 6.The tour follows the release of her second studio album “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” last year, which became her first album to top the US Billboard 200. “Bad at Love,” a single off the album, became her first solo top 5 entry on the Billboard Hot 100. She reached the top spot on the chart as a featured artist on The Chainsmokers’ “Closer.”Born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, the artist debuted in 2014 after gaining popularity through her music on social media platforms. After her first EP “Room 93,” she released her debut studio album “Badlands” the next year, which was certified platinum.Halsey embarked on the world tour in September of last year and has already covered the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.The opening act for the Seoul concert will be Niki, a rising R&B singer from Indonesia.The tickets will be made available at noon on May 3 through Interpark and Yes 24. For more information, visit facebook.com/aimconcert or call (02) 3141-9226.By Yoon Min-sik