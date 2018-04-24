S. Korea's nuke envoy says next few months 'critical' for denuclearization of NK

NATIONAL

South Korea's top nuclear envoy said Tuesday that the next few months will be "critical" in laying the groundwork for the denuclearization of North Korea and reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to close consultation with Washington both before and after the upcoming inter-Korean summit.Lee Do-hoon, representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, made the remarks at the start of the meeting in his office in Seoul with Susan Thornton, acting US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs."With the inter-Korean summit just a couple of days away, we have a lot to talk about. We believe that the coming weeks and months will be critical in terms of laying the groundwork for the denuclearization of North Korea," he said.Lee said that in this sense, it is "excellent news" that Mike Pompeo has received the endorsement from a Senate committee, which raised the possibility of his confirmation as the next US secretary of state.Thornton emphasized that the US is in close coordination with South Korea in dealing with North Korea at a time when the two countries are preparing to hold their respective summits with the North."I know you and your colleagues are busy, but I do want to show to your government, our government and the world that we are very closely coordinating and consulting as we always do," she said. "We wish you and your colleagues the greatest success, and we will be keeping in close touch and watching carefully."Her visit comes as the two Koreas are set to hold a summit Friday, which is expected to be followed by talks between the leaders of the US and North Korea either in May or June.Thornton is to leave for Japan late Tuesday after wrapping up a three-day trip to Seoul during which she met high-ranking government officials, including Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.(Yonhap)