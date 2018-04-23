'Rampage' wins second weekend in South Korea

ENTERTAINMENT

The Hollywood sci-fi action flick "Rampage" ruled the South Korean box office for the second consecutive weekend, data showed Monday.



Dwayne Johnson's arcade game-inspired "Rampage" sold 363,703 tickets from Friday to Sunday, bringing its domestic total to 1.26 million, according to the real-time based box office tally from the Korean Film Council.



A new documentary film on a tragic 2014 ferry sinking jumped four spots to No. 2 in its second weekend, adding 108,961 to its cumulative figure of 385,431.





(Yonhap)

The Sewol ferry sank on April 16, 2014, taking the lives of nearly 300 passengers, mostly students and teachers who were on a school field trip.Released on April 12, "Intention", directed by Kim Ji-young, follows what happened from the time the ill-fated ferry left the Incheon port for the southern resort island of Jeju. Its aim is to provide a fact-based scientific analysis of why the ferry sank.The documentary became the most-watched current affairs documentary film of all time in the country on Thursday and is soon expected to overtake "Don't Cry for Me Sudan" (2010) as South Korea's No. 4 most popular documentary movie.Coming in close third and fourth were American horror movie "A Quiet Place" and Steven Spielberg's sci-fi fantasy "Ready Player One." They attracted 108,760 and 97,755 cinemagoers, respectively.Fifth place went to "Marionette" starring Lee Yoo-young and Kim Hee-won. The Korean thriller on crimes against minors and women garnered 87,645 views. (Yonhap)