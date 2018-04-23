EU ambassadors vow inclusion on Day of Disabled

|ropean Union Ambassador to Korea Michael Reiterer (center) poses with Korean university students at a 2018 PyeongChang Paralympic curling match on Mar. 13. (European Union Delegation in Korea)
European Union Ambassadors hailed the spirit of the Paralympics and called for continued efforts to build inclusive societies on April 20 Day of the Disabled.
“The ambassadors of EU Member States and I were privileged to witness the dedication and efforts of athletes with disabilities at the PyeongChang Paralympic Games. The athletes’ spirit and the enthusiasm of all those who supported them encapsulated the essence of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities,” said EU Ambassador to Korea Michael Reiterer on behalf of other EU ambassadors here.
“With the PyeongChang Games successfully completed, it is the duty of all of us to continue our efforts to build inclusive societies in which all individuals have opportunities to make contributions and fully exercise their rights.”
The European Commission -- an EU institution responsible for proposing legislation, implementing decisions, upholding the EU treaties and managing the day-to-day business -- organized the European Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec. 4-5 in Brussels last year.
The event focused on citizenship, encompassing the rights of EU citizens, questions of political participation and issues of making a fairer and more inclusive environment for disabled persons.
By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)