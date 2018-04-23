Another Korean victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery dies

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Another elderly Korean victim of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery has died at age 97, a foundation that deals with the issue said Monday.The death of Choi Duk-nye puts the number of surviving victims at 28. This year alone, three other victims have passed away, including Ahn Jeom-soon, who died in late March.The organization declined to give further details on Choi, saying a request has been made by the victim‘s family to keep things private.In 2017, eight Korean sexual slavery victims died, including 95-year-old Song Shin-do, who lived in Japan until her passing in December.Historians estimate that up to 200,000 women, mostly from Korea, were forced to work in front-line brothels for Japanese troops during World War II. (Yonhap)