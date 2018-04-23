[Trending] #RainFall #RainBoots

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

People in South Korea woke to heavy rainfall Monday morning, while strong winds and lightning flashed across some areas in the country as well.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, about 30 to 80 millimeters of rain is to fall nationwide until Tuesday afternoon. Mountain areas on Jeju Island and regions near the southern coast of Korea are expected to receive over 200 mm and 100 mm of rainfall respectively.Due to the heavy rain, phrases including “weather” plastered across Naver’s trending bar as of 9:40 a.m., including “This week’s weather” and “Tomorrow’s weather.” “Rain boots” also shot to among the most mentioned keywords on Twitter in the morning.“I wore a pair of rain boots today and it saved my life,” one Twitter user said, accompanied by an image wearing the boots.“I never expected I would see such massive rainfall in April. I left home wearing a pair of rain boots anyway,” another Twitter user said.Many people were seen welcoming the rain, in hopes it would wash away fine dust and clean the polluted air.“I slept on the balcony last night, listening to the sound of rainfall,” a user commented on a Naver news article. “The fresh air and raindrop sounds instantly refreshed me.”By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)