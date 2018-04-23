Opposition parties agree to submit joint bill for independent probe into opinion rigging scandal

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Three opposition parties agreed Monday to submit a joint bill to mandate an independent counsel probe into a burgeoning opinion rigging scandal involving an influential blogger with alleged ties to a ruling party lawmaker.The parties said that should the ruling Democratic Party accept their proposal for the probe, they would normalize the parliament that has been crippled by partisan squabbles over the scandal, a set of disputed bills and other issues."Based on our understanding that there are limits in the abilities of the police and prosecution to fulfill their responsibilities to verify the truth, we have shared the view that introducing a special prosecutor probe free from political influence is inevitable," they said in a statement after a meeting of their top officials.Opposition parties have criticized the ongoing probe by the police as "too slow and lenient" in contrast to what they call "unsparing probes" they had carried out against opposition party members embroiled in alleged corruption.The ruling party has remained negative about the independent counsel probe, saying that the parties should wait until the police wrap up their probe and release its results. The party views the demand for the special probe as a political offensive ahead of the June local elections."If the probe by the authorities is deemed insufficient, we could consider accepting the special prosecutor probe," Park Hong-geun, the party's vice floor leader, told reporters, stressing that parliamentary operations must be brought back to normalcy "without conditions."The opposition parties also agreed to jointly request a separate parliamentary probe into the scandal. But, they agreed to make "maximum" efforts to refrain from political fights this week ahead of the inter-Korean summit set to take place in the border truce village of Panmunjom on Friday.The parties have stepped up their onslaught against the ruling party, as Democratic Party Rep. Kim Kyoung-soo, a close confidant of President Moon Jae-in, has admitted that the key suspect in the scandal, nicknamed Druking, has known and contacted him since 2016, and asked for job favors. Kim denies any involvement in the case.Druking and two others are charged with using a computer program in January to manipulate online public opinion. Kim's opponents suspect that Druking, once an avid supporter of Moon, might have used the program even in the lead-up to last year's presidential election.(Yonhap)