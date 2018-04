NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

South Korea's defense ministry said Monday that it's starting the transport of construction materials, equipment and personnel into the US missile defense base, 300 kilometers south of Seoul, despite protests by local residents and activists.It cited the urgency of building amenities and other facilities to improve the living conditions of more than 400 South Korean and US troops stationed at the THAAD base in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province."We have decided to begin the transport of personnel, materials and equipment necessary for construction today in cooperation with police," the Ministry of National Defense said in a press release.(Yonhap)