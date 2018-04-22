Two Koreas to hold 3rd working-level talks ahead of summit

NATIONAL

South Korea and North Korea will hold a third meeting of working-level officials to discuss security, protocol and press coverage issues ahead of the landmark summit of their two leaders slated for later this week, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Sunday.The meeting will be held in Tongilgak, on the northern side of the truce village of Panmunjom on Monday, presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan told reporters in a briefing."The North made the proposition and we have agreed," he said.The preparatory meeting will likely focus on setting the details for the upcoming summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Friday. The meeting will be the third inter-Korean summit and the first one in 11 years.Such details are likely to include deciding the exact time for the leaders' encounter, by what means Kim will travel to the southern side of the truce village and whether they will hold a joint press conference.Depending on the outcome of Monday's meeting, two Koreas will decide whether to hold high-level talks on the sideline of the summit, the presidential office said.They will also decide when the two leaders will have their first phone conversation via the hotline installed last week for direct dialogue.The April 27 inter-Korean summit will also be set up to enable live coverage of the meeting for local and foreign media, Cheong Wa Dae added."We've established an online platform for everyone around the world to be able to get real-time mobile coverage of the summit," Yoon said.(Yonhap)