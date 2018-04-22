IFA 2018 to showcase smart appliances, AI solutions and mobility

“While AI is a key for the connected world, I see Samsung and LG leading the market. Korean companies are building huge research centers overseas and from what I see so far, I think they are doing it in an excellent way,” said Jens Heithecker, executive director of the IFA at IFA Global Press Conference in Rome, Saturday.
Last month, Samsung Electronics said it will set up its third-biggest research center for AI in France.
“I’m sure that we will see Korean companies’ AI solutions on stage (of IFA) in Berlin,” Heithecker said.
|Jens Heithecker, executive director of the IFA, speaks at IFA Global Press Conference in the capital city of Italy on Saturday. IFA
IFA, which takes place in September each year, occasionally serves as a launch platform for some big announcements before the Christmas season when the sales of appliances and IT devices peak in Europe.
The largest electronics trade show hosted over 1,805 companies and 252,000 visitors across the world last year. This year‘s event will take place from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, organizers said.
With Korean tech giants, such as Samsung and LG, foraying into European built-in home appliances market recently, the IFA chief said he was “surprised” to see Korean companies doing well in European market.
“Korean companies are making a successful entrance into the European market with their home appliances. I know that some of the European competitors are watching them very closely, the successful ways of the Korean companies,” he said, adding that Korean companies’ high quality products incorporated with developed technology are receiving positive feedback.
Last month, both Samsung and LG showcased their latest built-in kitchen appliances like cooktops and IoT-connected living room at Milano’s EuroCucina 2018, hinting at their presence expansion targeting European consumers.
“While the European market is seeing a boom in construction and house refurbishment, built-in market will continue to grow, giving chances for companies with high product quality to get in (to the European market),” he said.
Industry data showed that global built-in appliances market is currently valued at $45 billion, marking 30 percent of overall home appliances market. About 40 percent of the market is dominated by European companies such as Miele, Siemens and Bosch.
Also, this year’s IFA will be launching Shift AUTOMOTIVE, the new biannual convention on the future of mobility. It will be hosted in a joint venture between Geneva International Motor Show, Palexpo, Messe Berlin and IFA. It will explore the latest automotive technologies, expanding IFA’s original scope of coverage which was limited to consumer electronics and home appliances.
“While we still want to focus on consumer electronics and home appliances, other electronics shows have automotive makers dominating the innovation,” said Heithecker.
”But we want to focus on consumer electronics, in the wider meaning, smart living and connected living of people, and continue to integrate interest of consumer electronics, industry and retailers,”
By Kim Da-sol, The Korea Herald correspondent (ddd@heraldcorp.com)