Trump welcomes North Korea's freeze on nuclear tests

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday welcomed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's pledge to suspend nuclear and missile tests and shut down its nuclear test site.



"North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site. This is very good news for North Korea and the World - big progress! Look forward to our Summit," Trump said on Twitter.





(Yonhap)

North Korea made the announcement ahead of its upcoming summits with South Korea and the U.S.



"From April 21, North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said earlier in the day, citing the outcome of a key meeting of the ruling party held Friday.



"The North will dismantle a nuclear test site in the country's northern area to guarantee transparency in suspending nuclear tests," it added.



Later Trump tweeted again, "A message from Kim Jong Un:'North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles.'"



"Also will 'Shut down a nuclear test site in the country's Northern Side to prove the vow to suspend nuclear tests.' Progress being made for all!" he said. (Yonhap)