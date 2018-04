NATIONAL

China on Saturday welcomed North Korea's decision to halt nuclear and missile tests and close its atomic test site.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the move would help ease tensions and promote denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.





"The Chinese side believes that North Korea's decision will help ameliorate the situation on the peninsula. China welcomes this," ministry spokesperson Lu Kang was quoted as saying. (Yonhap)