[Breaking] Park Won-soon wins party candidacy to rerun for Seoul mayor

NATIONAL

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea on Friday confirmed incumbent Park Won-soon as the candidate for the mayor of Seoul for the June local elections.



Park Won-soon (Yonhap)

Last month, Park had officially announced his candidacy for a third term Thursday. He beat against four-term lawmaker Park Young-sun and three-term lawmaker Woo Sang-ho for the party’s nomination.Park will be running against former presidential hopeful Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor Bareunmirae Party and former Gyeonggi Province Gov. Kim Moon-soo of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.Park, a lawyer-turned-civic activist, is already the longest serving Seoul mayor since 2011.The party, meanwhile, also selected Lee Jae-myung, former Seongnam mayor, to run for the seat of Gyeonggi Gov. on the party’s ticket.