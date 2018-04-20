Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Breaking] Park Won-soon wins party candidacy to rerun for Seoul mayor

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Apr 20, 2018 - 21:37
  • Updated : Apr 20, 2018 - 21:39

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea on Friday confirmed incumbent Park Won-soon as the candidate for the mayor of Seoul for the June local elections.
 

Park Won-soon (Yonhap)

Last month, Park had officially announced his candidacy for a third term Thursday. He beat against four-term lawmaker Park Young-sun and three-term lawmaker Woo Sang-ho for the party’s nomination.

Park will be running against former presidential hopeful Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor Bareunmirae Party and former Gyeonggi Province Gov. Kim Moon-soo of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.

Park, a lawyer-turned-civic activist, is already the longest serving Seoul mayor since 2011.

The party, meanwhile, also selected Lee Jae-myung, former Seongnam mayor, to run for the seat of Gyeonggi Gov. on the party’s ticket. 

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114