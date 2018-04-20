State auditor directly orders probe into allegations involving senior official, USKI

NATIONAL

The chief of the state audit agency has directly ordered an investigation into allegations that a senior agency official used her status and that of her husband to demand that a US think tank accept her as a visiting scholar, an official said Friday.



Choe Jae-hyeong, head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, issued the instruction after an opposition lawmaker raised the allegations Thursday and made public an email that the senior official, surnamed Jang, sent to the US-Korea Institute of Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies.



South Korea has recently decided to end annual funding to the USKI, citing reasons including the think tank's failure to provide a proper financial report on where the funding was used.





Choe Jae-hyeong (Yonhap)

Choe ordered BAI officials to swiftly figure out what happened and questioned whether it's right to keep Jang on loan to the National Assembly, a BAI official said. The agency has since ordered her return and put her on standby without an assignment pending the investigation.In the email disclosed by Rep. Lee Tae-gyu of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, Jang said she already reported to the BAI that she's likely to be accepted as a visiting scholar, and the audit agency "deems it a highly meaningful decision" to accept her to the institute.She said she could "lay the important cornerstone to initiate exchanges between the BAI and the SAIS."Jang also talked about her husband, Hong Il-pyo, who served as a senior aide to former lawmaker Kim Ki-sik. As a lawmaker, Kim took issue with the operations of the think tank, which has received annual funding from South Korea's government since 2006.Jang said that, if "Kim's behavior brought hardship to your institute," her husband could become "a mediator and help you deal with issues through conversation." Jang's husband, Hong, later joined the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae after President Moon Jae-in took office.The USKI accepted Chang's application, and she spent a year as a visiting scholar until earlier this year. (Yonhap)