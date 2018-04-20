Appeals court clears ex-Seoul prosecution chief of violating anti-graft law

NATIONAL

A Seoul appellate court on Friday upheld a lower court ruling that found Lee Young-ryeol, a former chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, not guilty of corruption.



The Seoul High Court handed down the decision on Lee, 60, who was indicted for violating the anti-graft law, which mainly bans exchanges of gifts between public officials and those with ties to them.



He was accused of giving free meals and money to his subordinates during a dinner early last year. He provided each of the two officials with 1 million won ($920) in cash and a meal worth 95,000 won. Lee was dismissed as chief later in June over the scandal.





Lee Young-ryeol (Yonhap)

The appeals court ruled that the provision of cash should be seen as part of efforts by superiors to encourage their subordinates.In December, the Seoul Central District Court acquitted him of the charge. Prosecutors had demanded a pecuniary fine of 5 million won.The incident drew keen attention because the dinner was offered for a prosecution team in charge of investigating a corruption scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye. It was co-hosted by a senior justice ministry official who is a close acquaintance of Park's key aide, who was probed in the case. (Yonhap)