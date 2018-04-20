Super Junior to hold 4-nation tour in Latin America

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop group Super Junior will kick off a four-nation tour in Latin America this week, its agency said Friday.



The South Korean boy band will launch the tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday (local time), according to S.M. Entertainment.



The group will later head to Lima, Peru, and Santiago, Chile for shows on Sunday and Monday, respectively. Super Junior will cap off the regional tour in Mexico City in Mexico next Friday.







(S.M. Entertainment)

The series of shows is the band's first tour in the region in more than four years.The group will be accompanied by Latin pop star Leslie Grace and DJ duo Play N Skillz, who were featured in Super Junior's latest song, "Lo Siento.""The reception of 'Lo Siento' in the Central and South American region is explosive. We want to expand our business in the region on the back of Super Junior's regional tour," SM said. (Yonhap)