S. Korean, Japanese nuclear envoys to discuss NK issue

NATIONAL

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and Japan will meet early next week to discuss cooperation on North Korea and its nuclear issue, a foreign ministry official said Friday.



Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's top nuclear negotiator, will hold the meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Kenji Kanasugi, in Seoul on Monday, according to the official.



The meeting comes after the leaders of the United States and Japan met this week and exchanged views on the North's nuclear issue.







File photo of South Korea`s foreign minister Kang Kyung-hwa and her Japanese counterpart Kono Taro in Seoul, April 11, 2018. (Yonhap)

The two Koreas are set to hold a summit on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27, which will likely to be followed by another summit between the US and the North either in May or early June.Denuclearization of the North and building lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula are expected to top the agenda at the upcoming summits.On Tuesday, Lee is also likely to meet Susan Thornton, acting US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, and exchange views on their respective summits with North Korea, the official said.Thornton will arrive here Sunday for a three-day stay during which she is expected to meet top government officials, including Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha. (Yonhap)