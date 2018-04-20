Hyundai Motor affiliates to add more overseas engineers

BUSINESS

Hyundai Motor Group's three major affiliates are looking overseas to hire from a pool of international talent as the South Korean conglomerate moves to strengthen its engineering workforce, the conglomerate said Friday.



The three affiliates are Hyundai Motor Co., Hyundai Mobis Co. and Hyundai Steel Co.



Hyundai Mobis is the country's biggest auto parts manufacturer and focuses on developing future vehicle technologies.





(Hyundai Motor)

The world's fifth-biggest automaking group plans to hold the 8th Hyundai Motor Group Global Top Talent Forum in San Diego on Aug. 17-18 to hire engineers with master's and doctorate degrees in the fields of mobility, connectivity and new materials, Hyundai Motor Group said in a statement.In the past seven years, the group has held the annual recruiting forum in San Diego to beef up its workforce with overseas talents, a company spokesman said.Applicants in the forum are required to make a briefing on their study results and discuss them with competitors in Hyundai Motor's sessions, such as autonomous driving, connected cars and environment friendly vehicles. Prospective employees wanting to be hired by Hyundai Mobis' needs to be versed on intelligent vehicle and core auto parts-related technologies with Hyundai Steel focusing on next-generation steelmaking technologies and new materials.The winner of these sessions will be deemed as being qualified to work at the Korean automotive group, the business group said. (Yonhap)