NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in was set to receive credentials of six new foreign ambassadors in Seoul Friday, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.



The new ambassadors are Simon Smith of Britain, Antoine Azzam of Lebanon, Daul Matute Mejia of Peru, Juan Pablo Rodriguez Barragan of Colombia, Laposatepun Singtong of Thailand and Hyder Shiya Albarrak of Iraq. (Yonhap)