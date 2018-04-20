Seoul stocks open lower on foreign selling

BUSINESS

South Korean stocks opened lower Friday on foreign selling, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shed 9.5 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,476.6 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



The decline followed overnight losses in the US market due to concerns over faster inflation growth and losses in tech shares.



The Dow Jones industrial average retreated 0.34 percent, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ composite index skidded 0.78 percent.





Big-cap shares traded mixed, with tech heavyweights tumbling to weigh down the market.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics retreated 1.89 percent, and SK hynix, a major chipmaker, sank 3.19 percent.But bio shares were in positive terrain after sessions of heavy losses. Samsung Biologics, Samsung's health care unit, surged 2.17 percent, and Celltrion, a major pharmaceutical firm, added 1.88 percent.The local currency was trading at 1067.3 won against the US dollar, down 5.8 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)