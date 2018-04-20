US expresses support for formal end to Korean War

NATIONAL

The United States would support a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, the State Department said Thursday, as the two Koreas' leaders are expected to discuss a lasting peace during their summit next week.



"We would certainly like to see an end, a formal end to the armistice, and that's something that we would support," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said during a regular press briefing.



US President Donald Trump said earlier the Koreas have his "blessing" to discuss the end of the Korean War.





State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert (Heather Nauert`s Twitter)

He is expected to have his own meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in May or early June to talk about denuclearizing the regime.North Korea is expected to demand a security guarantee in return but not the withdrawal of US troops from South Korea, according to Moon.Asked if the North has conveyed the same message to the US, Nauert declined to comment."I'm not going to get into conversations that we've been having ahead of that meeting," she said.On whether the US is negotiating for the release of three American detainees in the North before the summit, the spokeswoman said it is an issue that is always raised in conversations with Pyongyang. (Yonhap)