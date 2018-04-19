Raonsecure aims for US operation momentum with RSA presentation

Raonsecure‘s presentation was made on Wednesday along with some 30 companies at the conference. Raonsecure was the only Korean company to be invited by US company Intel to give presentation.
|(Raonsecure)
The 30-minute session involved an on-site biometric technology demonstration of its new product Raon FIDO Dongle, a USB biometric device that allows biometrics authentication on computers.
Raonsecure’s efforts to seal contracts in Southeast Asian countries starting last year “laid a cornerstone for the leap forward to the next level,” a spokesperson at Raonsecure said.
“This year, we have an opportunity to reach out to companies in the US,” he said.
RSA Conference 2018, a set of IT security conferences gathering global attendants, is held through Friday.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)