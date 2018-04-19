Go to Mobile Version

Mental institution probed for alleged medical negligence

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Apr 19, 2018 - 12:40
  • Updated : Apr 19, 2018 - 12:40
Police said Wednesday they have launched a probe into a patient’s death at a hospital in Daegu, after he had reportedly been tied down to a bed. 

The hospital treats patients suffering from alcoholism and mental illnesses. 

According to police on Wednesday, the deceased was found unconscious in the isolation ward with both arms tied to bed posts at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday. 


(Yonhap)

The nurse reportedly attempted CPR upon arrival on scene. Despite her efforts, the nurse said the patient died after 30 minutes.

The patient was transferred to the isolation ward within the first week of being hospitalized after displaying symptoms of epilepsy, police said. 

Because the patient’s initial autopsy was ruled “inconclusive,” police said they plan to conduct additional blood tests and look for any signs of hospital negligence. 

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)

