Phoot: Corea Image Communication Institute

Diplomats and scholars gather Tuesday to discuss the prospects of the inter-Korean summit at the Kuwait Embassy in Seoul.Hosted by Corea Image Communication Institute, the talk was attended by Kuwaiti Ambassador Bader Mohammad al-Awadi, Singaporean Ambassador Yip Wei Kiat and Latvian Ambassador Peteris Vaivars, among others. Cha Du Hyeogn, a visiting research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, delivered the lecture.By Yeo Jun-suk ( jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com